An entire city, where the employees of his companies can move to live and work, not far from Austin in Texas. It is the new project of the volcanic Elon Musk, who would have already found the name for the town: Snailbrook. According to an investigation by Wall Street Journal, the entrepreneur through some entities related to its subsidiaries has already purchased over 14 square kilometers of land – just under a tenth of the municipality of Milan – near the Texas capital. Musk would like to build more than 100 homes and related services, such as swimming pools and sports areas, for employees of Tesla, Boring Co. and SpaceX, whose main offices are located in the area. The goal is to have apartments closer to workplaces and with lower rental costs than the market. The name of the town would be a tribute to the mascot of The Boring Company, the entrepreneur’s tunnel and infrastructure construction company whose symbol is a snail nicknamed Gary.

Creating a city could also give Musk, who is known for clashing with state and federal regulators, more say in how things are run.

The entrepreneur announced in 2020 that he would be moving Tesla’s headquarters and personal residence from California to Texas, citing frustration with California’s coronavirus-related restrictions. Last year, Tesla opened a new Gigafactory manufacturing facility in Austin. SpaceX and Boring Co. also have facilities in Texas, and according to a February report by the Austin American Statesman, Boring Co. has reportedly been in discussions with Austin about the possibility of building tunnels in the city.