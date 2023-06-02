Wanda Nara, scandal at Masterchef? Flirt with a competitor and wreak havoc

Wanda Nara cannot go unnoticed, not even when it comes to leading Masterchefs in Argentina

Wanda Nara cannot go unnoticed, not even when it comes to leading Masterchefs in Argentina. The showgirl, who now seems to have filed her marriage with Mauro Icardi, is the presenter of the reality show focused on cooking in the Argentine edition and, in these hours, she is at the center of many controversies. All due to an alleged on-air flirtation with a competitor.

“The production of MasterChef Argentina would have suggested to the presenter that the good vibes and chemistry with one of the participants diminished a bit because it was all too obvious“. This bounces from Argentina, in reference to the alleged flirtation with the young competitor Juan Francisco Moro.

“Now we’ll get serious. I know you have your favorites here… It’s not a jealousy scene at all”, this is the dig of the young cook addressed to the presenter. “I always get everything I want” replied Wanda Nara without going around too much on social media.

