Home » Wanda Nara, scandal at Masterchef? Flirt with a competitor and wreak havoc
World

Wanda Nara, scandal at Masterchef? Flirt with a competitor and wreak havoc

by admin
Wanda Nara, scandal at Masterchef? Flirt with a competitor and wreak havoc

Wanda Nara cannot go unnoticed, not even when it comes to leading Masterchefs in Argentina

Wanda Nara cannot go unnoticed, not even when it comes to leading Masterchefs in Argentina. The showgirl, who now seems to have filed her marriage with Mauro Icardi, is the presenter of the reality show focused on cooking in the Argentine edition and, in these hours, she is at the center of many controversies. All due to an alleged on-air flirtation with a competitor.

“The production of MasterChef Argentina would have suggested to the presenter that the good vibes and chemistry with one of the participants diminished a bit because it was all too obvious“. This bounces from Argentina, in reference to the alleged flirtation with the young competitor Juan Francisco Moro.

“Now we’ll get serious. I know you have your favorites here… It’s not a jealousy scene at all”, this is the dig of the young cook addressed to the presenter. “I always get everything I want” replied Wanda Nara without going around too much on social media.

June 2 – 8.53pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Neuer faces punishment at Bayern | Sports

You may also like

beat Sudtirol in the playoff semi-final

power failure! Closed! Classes suspended! Stop sailing!Typhoon hit...

Moscow, now the rich are afraid They go...

Driving schools are asking for an increase in...

Nikola Karabatić with PSŽ is the champion of...

Bari Sudtirol 1-0, goals and highlights. Party at...

Can Yaman and Francesca Chillemi return to Palermo,...

Rafael Nadal had to undergo an operation Sport

Dara Bamamara about men | Fun

Bridge over the Strait of Messina, from one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy