War between Israel and Hamas live: fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more – CNN en Español

Crucial moments in two months of war between Israel and Hamas

Two months have passed since the terrorist attacks by the Islamist militia Hamas in Israel. The conflict has left a trail of destruction in Gaza and has had a devastating impact on civilians. The situation is dire, with ongoing fighting and increasing concern for the well-being of the people in the region.

Videos and images from the ground show the horrors of the Hamas attack on Israel, with innocent civilians caught in the crossfire. It is important to bear witness to the devastation and suffering caused by the ongoing conflict.

Gaza has been drastically transformed in the two months since the war began, with infrastructure and buildings reduced to rubble. The situation for civilians in the region is dire, with access to basic necessities such as food, water, and healthcare severely limited.

The conflict has also taken a toll on Israel, with ongoing fighting and a state of constant alert for potential attacks. The situation is tense, with no clear end in sight for the violence and bloodshed.

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, it is crucial to keep a close eye on developments and to advocate for the protection and well-being of civilians caught in the crossfire. The international community must step up efforts to de-escalate the conflict and work towards a peaceful resolution for the sake of all those impacted by the ongoing violence.

Share this: Facebook

X

