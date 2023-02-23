Home World War in Ukraine, the Pope: “An absurd and cruel conflict. Has everything possible been done to stop it? Let those in authority commit themselves to peace”
World

War in Ukraine, the Pope: “An absurd and cruel conflict. Has everything possible been done to stop it? Let those in authority commit themselves to peace”

by admin
War in Ukraine, the Pope: “An absurd and cruel conflict. Has everything possible been done to stop it? Let those in authority commit themselves to peace”

And interrogative it’s a warning one year after the start ofRussian invasion. “Has everything possible been done to stop the war?”, the question. So the look turned to authority so that “yes concretely commit for the end of the conflict”. Pope francesco has returned to call for a stop to the war in Ukraine not saving one veiled criticism to the arms race and the moves of world leaders. During the hearing in Vatican, the pontiff’s words were very clear: “The day after tomorrow will be one year since the invasion of Ukraine. One year since the beginning of this war absurd e cruel. A sad anniversary. The Lord will be able to forgive many crimes and so much violence?” asked Bergoglio.

“We remain close to the battered Ukrainian people who continue to suffer and ask ourselves: it has been done everything possible to stop the war?”, the Pope’s lash in the face of the actions of world leaders after twelve months of encouragement to Ukrainian resistance without in the meantime encouraging – at least publicly – a step towards a negotiating table. “I appeal to those who have authority over nations why they are committed concretely for the end of the conflict, reach the cease-fire and achieve peace”, Bergoglio remarked, underlining that “the one built on rubble it will never be one real victory”. The “budget of deadwounded, refugeesisolated, destructionseconomic and social damage speaks for itself,” he concluded.

This is only the Pope’s latest appeal for the launch of a negotiated solution without hesitation. Before Christmas he had spoken of a “piecemeal world war” and had warned: “It is one madness war always destroys. And you say now there is one crueltybecause aaggression brings another, and another, and another. She goes on like this. And destroying is like playing. Then, even hunger, the cold, has so many things that a war brings you, destruction. The trade from the weapons. The arms industry, an industry that instead of advancing humanity does things to destroy. We are crazy”.

See also  108 dead in Sierra Leone tanker explosion

In the previous weeks Francesco had published the book “An encyclical on peace in Ukraine” (Holy Land Editions) edited by the Vaticanist de ilfattoquotidiano.it, Francesco Antonio Grana. A text that collects all the Pope’s appeals for an end to that war and that Bergoglio is giving away to all those he receives in private hearingstarting with state leaders and government. He also did it with Giorgia Meloni when last January 10 he visited the Pope in Vatican with his family for the first official meeting since he has been prime minister.

You may also like

US singer R. Kelly was sentenced to twenty...

Everyone knew that the girl from Zaječar was...

«This is a great idea, I consider myself...

WINDTRE, push on cybersecurity and business

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in...

Giant sphere removed from beach in Japan, experts...

West Bank, escalation of tension in Gaza: Palestinian...

Ainhoa, comic critic at Mondo Sonoro

WINDTRE’s email offering the entertainment and security of...

Human rights org loses fundraising platform – Mondoweiss

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy