And interrogative it’s a warning one year after the start ofRussian invasion. “Has everything possible been done to stop the war?”, the question. So the look turned to authority so that “yes concretely commit for the end of the conflict”. Pope francesco has returned to call for a stop to the war in Ukraine not saving one veiled criticism to the arms race and the moves of world leaders. During the hearing in Vatican, the pontiff’s words were very clear: “The day after tomorrow will be one year since the invasion of Ukraine. One year since the beginning of this war absurd e cruel. A sad anniversary. The Lord will be able to forgive many crimes and so much violence?” asked Bergoglio.

“We remain close to the battered Ukrainian people who continue to suffer and ask ourselves: it has been done everything possible to stop the war?”, the Pope’s lash in the face of the actions of world leaders after twelve months of encouragement to Ukrainian resistance without in the meantime encouraging – at least publicly – a step towards a negotiating table. “I appeal to those who have authority over nations why they are committed concretely for the end of the conflict, reach the cease-fire and achieve peace”, Bergoglio remarked, underlining that “the one built on rubble it will never be one real victory”. The “budget of deadwounded, refugeesisolated, destructionseconomic and social damage speaks for itself,” he concluded.

This is only the Pope’s latest appeal for the launch of a negotiated solution without hesitation. Before Christmas he had spoken of a “piecemeal world war” and had warned: “It is one madness war always destroys. And you say now there is one crueltybecause aaggression brings another, and another, and another. She goes on like this. And destroying is like playing. Then, even hunger, the cold, has so many things that a war brings you, destruction. The trade from the weapons. The arms industry, an industry that instead of advancing humanity does things to destroy. We are crazy”.

In the previous weeks Francesco had published the book “An encyclical on peace in Ukraine” (Holy Land Editions) edited by the Vaticanist de ilfattoquotidiano.it, Francesco Antonio Grana. A text that collects all the Pope’s appeals for an end to that war and that Bergoglio is giving away to all those he receives in private hearingstarting with state leaders and government. He also did it with Giorgia Meloni when last January 10 he visited the Pope in Vatican with his family for the first official meeting since he has been prime minister.