World War on the playground by admin October 10, 2022 October 10, 2022 world, even from a distance, returns to hear the din, the roar of rubble, to hear human moans and towers of smoke. A state of war has its most intense and macabre seasons, its sleeps that resemble a sinister lethargy, its sudden and bestial awakenings. Thus in Kiev, inside the city, the war is re-manifested with its murderous fury, killing and wounding. And leaving craters: like this one, a chasm in a city park colored by autumn, an abyss dug by land artillery next to a children's playground.