The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Minister: “Differences to be resolved through dialogue”. The president of the European Parliament: “A Russian regime rains terror and death on children. This is criminal”. Zelensky agrees an urgent meeting of the G7 security council with Chancellor Scholz. Phone call with Macron: “We need a tough response from Europe”
