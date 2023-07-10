War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 10 July. DIRECT

On the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the American president Biden from London holds back on Kiev’s entry into the Alliance: “Kiev is not ready to join NATO, the war ends first”. Biden meets Sunak today in Downing Street and King Charles III at Windsor Castle before traveling to Lithuania: “I think we have to chart a path, but it is premature to ask for a vote now”. Ukrainian President Zelensky says US aid must remain a political priority. Meanwhile, Kiev insists on cluster munitions: important for restoring parity on the battlefield. And while Moscow evokes an incident in Zaporizhzhia during the NATO summit, explosions are recorded in Mykolaiv, with anti-aircraft alerts in 4 regions.nn

· La newsletter sulle notizie più lette (clicca qui)

· Le notifiche su Facebook Messenger (clicca qui)

· Le notizie audio con i titoli del tg (clicca qui)

· La newsletter sulle notizie più lette (clicca qui)

· Le notifiche su Facebook Messenger (clicca qui)

· Le notizie audio con i titoli del tg (clicca qui)

“,”postId”:”74fb57a5-cff3-4695-9fe9-9a4f3263f9c8″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-10T06:46:44.548Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-10 08:46:44+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Forze Kiev: recuperati 24 km quadrati intorno Bakhmut”,”content”:”

La controffensiva ucraina è riuscita a recuperare un totale di 24 chilometri quadrati intorno alla città di Bakhmut, situata sul fronte orientale e praticamente interamente occupata dalla Russia, lo ha reso noto l’esercito ucraino. “Nell’area di Bakhmut, le forze armate hanno liberato 24 chilometri quadrati”, ha annunciato lo Stato Maggiore della Difesa in un comunicato pubblicato sul canale ufficiale Telegram dell’esercito ucraino. Secondo la nota, 4 di quei chilometri quadrati sono stati recuperati dalle truppe ucraine durante la scorsa settimana, in cui diversi portavoce di Kiev hanno riferito di periodici avanzamenti nell’area senza dare cifre sulla superficie riconquistata. Il rapporto aggiunge che le forze ucraine si stanno consolidando nelle aree riconquistate e continuano a infliggere danni con il fuoco dell’artiglieria a obiettivi nemici identificati dalla loro intelligence.

“,”postId”:”7327a73b-e053-4933-96e5-6c80d6c9361d”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-10T06:24:08.677Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-10 08:24:08+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Bombe russe sulla regione di Zaporizhzhia, 4 civili uccisi”,”content”:”

Quattro persone sono state uccise durante un attacco russo alla città di Orikhiv, nella regione di Zaporizhzhia: lo ha reso noto su Telegram il capo dell’Amministrazione militare regionale, Yury Malashko, come riporta Ukrainska Pravda. L’attacco, ha precisato, è avvenuto con una bomba aerea guidata mentre venivano distribuiti aiuti umanitari. “I russi hanno commesso un crimine di guerra nella città in prima linea di Orikhiv – ha scritto Malashko -. Hanno colpito con una bomba aerea guidata durante la distribuzione di aiuti umanitari in un quartiere residenziale. Quattro persone sono morte sul colpo: tre donne di 43, 45 e 47 anni e un uomo di 47 anni”.

“,”postId”:”2a0c732e-bc7e-4e61-9d7f-0d01fd2f94d2″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-10T06:19:34.925Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-10 08:19:34+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Gerasimov in video, prima volta da rivolta Wagner”,”content”:”

Il generale Valerij Gerasimov, capo di Stato maggiore delle forze armate russe, è apparso in un video pubblicato dal ministero della Difesa. Si tratta della sua prima apparizione in pubblico dalla rivolta armata del gruppo Wagner del 24 giugno. Il filmato mostra Gerasimov, che viene identificato con il suo titolo di Capo di Stato maggiore, durante una riunione, ieri, in cui spiega come le forze armate russe abbiano sventato un attacco missilistico ucraino contro la

Crimea e le regioni di Rostov e Kaluga. Gerasimov sarebbe stato rimosso dall’incarico dal presidente russo Vladimir Putin, formalmente mantenendo la carica di capo di Stato maggiore. Secondo notizie circolate nei giorni scorsi al suo posto potrebbe subentrare il generale Mikhail Teplinsky, da un anno comandante delle truppe aeree. Gerasimov e il ministro della Difesa Sergej Shoigu erano stati i principali bersagli degli attacchi del leader del gruppo Wagner, Evgenij Prigozhin.

“,”postId”:”f6ad6523-b888-4518-acf6-14e33fdd45db”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-10T06:05:04.839Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-10 08:05:04+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Kiev: bombe russe sul distretto di Nikopol “,”content”:”

Le forze russe hanno attaccato nelle ultime ora il distretto di Nikopol, nella regione di Dnipropetrovsk: lo ha reso noto su Telegram il capo dell’Amministrazione militare regionale, Sergiy Lysak. Per il momento non si registrano vittime e “l’entità dei danni causati dai proiettili russi è ancora in fase di chiarimento”, ha aggiunto l’alto funzionario precisando che ieri sera è stata attaccata la comunità di Marganets e durante la notte è stata presa di mira con l’artiglieria pesante la città di Nikopol

“,”postId”:”f93fc11e-f994-470e-9dba-96939913464f”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-10T05:58:45.488Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-10 07:58:45+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Ucraina: bombardamenti russi contro la regione di Sumy nel nord est”,”content”:”

Bombardamenti russi hanno colpito la regione nord orientale ucraina di Sumy, vicino al confine con la Russia. Lo ha denunciato l’amministrazione locale in un post su Telegram. Sono state registrate 11 esplosioni. Ma non ci sono state vittime o danni alle infrastrutture civili. Alla fine di giugno Kiev ha sollecitato i residenti delle zone di confine di Sumy a lasciare le loro case.

“,”postId”:”3fcceb59-9a2c-46e2-95d2-3791ac9cf357″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-10T05:50:52.440Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-10 07:50:52+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Mosca: respinti 70 attacchi in direzione Lugansk”,”content”:”

Le forze armate russe hanno respinto più di 70 attacchi dell’esercito ucraino nella direzione di Lugansk in una settimana. Lo rende noto il tenente colonnello Andrey Marochko secondo quanto riporta la Tass. “Durante la scorsa settimana, le forze armate della Federazione Russa hanno respinto circa 72 attacchi nemici nella direzione tattica di Lugansk. Piu’ di 2.600 militanti e mercenari ucraini sono stati eliminati”, ha detto.

“,”postId”:”7ca69ea8-4c2d-47f4-b0aa-92097a88b902″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-10T05:50:17.232Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-10 07:50:17+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Viceministra difesa Kiev: forze avanzano a sud di Bakhmut”,”content”:”

Le truppe ucraine registrano una “netta avanzata” sul fianco sud della citta’ di Bakhmut, nell’est del Paese. Lo ha reso noto su Telegram la viceministra della Difesa ucraina, Hanna Malyar. “Nella direzione di Bakhmut, il nemico è sulla difensiva. Feroci combattimenti sono continuati nelle aree meridionali di Melitopol e Berdyansk” ha affermato spiegando che l’esercito di Kiev sta consolidando i successi in quelle aree

“,”postId”:”f7112ba2-ebf6-4e01-ba5b-0bc77136085a”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-10T04:51:15.342Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-10 06:51:15+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Ucraina, corsa dei russi all’acquisto di case a Mariupol”,”content”:”

La città simbolo della prima fase della guerra movimenta il mercato immobiliare russo. Fioriscono i siti di vendita e di affitti delle case nel centro che si affaccia sul mar d’Azov. Mosca sostiene di aver ristrutturato, a marzo di quest’anno, 1.829 edifici e ricostruito 36 condomini con un prezzo medio per appartamento che si aggira sui tre milioni di rubli, l’equivalente di 30mila euro. LEGGI L’ARTICOLO

“,”postId”:”0e8e3f3b-accd-4293-bd5d-e27956003214″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-10T04:50:50.343Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-10 06:50:50+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Wagner, tra l’esilio in Bielorussia e l’Africa: come cambierà l’esercito di Prigozhin”,”content”:”

Il capo dei miliziani russi starebbe già scontando il suo “esilio” nel Paese di Minsk, come confermato dal presidente Lukashenko. E i suoi soldati, stimati intorno ai 25mila? “”Siamo a breve distanza dal confine bielorusso con l’Ucraina”, fa sapere il loro responsabile dell’addestramento alle armi pesanti. E aggiunge: la milizia “lavora in Siria, Libia, Repubblica Centrafricana, Mali”. L’APPROFONDIMENTO

Kiev forces: recovered 24 square km around Bakhmut

Kiev forces: recovered 24 square km around Bakhmut

The Ukrainian counter-offensive managed to recover a total of 24 square kilometers around the city of Bakhmut, located on the eastern front and practically entirely occupied by Russia, the Ukrainian military said. “In the Bakhmut area, the armed forces have liberated 24 square kilometers,” the Defense Staff announced in a statement posted on the official Telegram channel of the Ukrainian military. According to the note, 4 of those square kilometers were recovered by Ukrainian troops during the past week, in which several Kiev spokesmen reported periodic advances in the area without giving figures on the area reconquered. The report adds that Ukrainian forces are consolidating in recaptured areas and continue to inflict damage with artillery fire on enemy targets identified by their intelligence.

Russian bombs on Zaporizhzhia region, 4 civilians killed

Four people were killed during a Russian attack on the town of Orikhiv, in the Zaporizhzhia region: the head of the regional military administration, Yury Malashko, announced on Telegram, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. The attack, he specified, occurred with a guided aerial bomb while humanitarian aid was being distributed. “The Russians committed a war crime in the frontline city of Orikhiv,” Malashko wrote. 43, 45 and 47 years old and a 47 year old man”.

Gerasimov on video, first time since Wagner uprising

General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, appeared in a video released by the Defense Ministry. This is his first public appearance since the armed uprising of the Wagner group on 24 June. The footage shows Gerasimov, who is identified by his title of Chief of Staff, during a meeting yesterday where he explains how the Russian military thwarted a Ukrainian missile attack on the

Crimea and the Rostov and Kaluga regions. Gerasimov was allegedly removed from his post by Russian President Vladimir Putin, formally retaining his post as Chief of Staff. According to news circulated in recent days, General Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of the air troops for a year, could take his place. Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had been the main targets of attacks by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Kiev: Russian bombs on the Nikopol district

Russian forces have attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region in the last hour, the head of the regional military administration, Sergiy Lysak, announced on Telegram. For the moment, no victims have been reported and “the extent of the damage caused by Russian bullets is still being clarified”, added the senior official, specifying that the community of Marganets was attacked yesterday evening and during the night it was taken targeting the city of Nikopol with heavy artillery

Ukraine: Russian bombing of the Sumy region in the north-east

Russian shelling has hit the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy, near the border with Russia. The local administration denounced it in a post on Telegram. 11 explosions were recorded. But there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure. In late June, Kiev urged residents of the border areas of Sumy to leave their homes.

Moscow: repulsed 70 attacks in the direction of Lugansk

The Russian Armed Forces repulsed more than 70 attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Lugansk direction in a week. This was announced by Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko according to reports from Tass. “Over the past week, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have repulsed about 72 enemy attacks in the Lugansk Tactical Directorate. More than 2,600 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries have been eliminated,” he said.

Kyiv Deputy Defense Minister: forces advance south of Bakhmut

Ukrainian troops register a “clear advance” on the southern flank of the city of Bakhmut, in the east of the country. This was announced on Telegram by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar. “In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is on the defensive. Fierce fighting continued in the southern areas of Melitopol and Berdyansk,” she said, explaining that the Kiev army is consolidating its successes in those areas

Ukraine, rush of Russians to buy houses in Mariupol

The symbolic city of the first phase of the war moves the Russian real estate market. House sales and rental sites flourish in the center overlooking the Azov Sea. Moscow claims to have renovated, in March of this year, 1,829 buildings and rebuilt 36 condominiums with an average price per apartment of around three million rubles, the equivalent of 30,000 euros. READ THE ARTICLE

Wagner, between exile in Belarus and Africa: how Prigozhin’s army will change

The head of the Russian militiamen is already serving his “exile” in the country of Minsk, as confirmed by President Lukashenko. And his soldiers, estimated at around 25,000? “”We are a short distance from the Belarusian border with Ukraine”, says their head of heavy weapons training. And he adds: the militia “works in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Mali”.

