The explosive from the St. Petersburg cafe bombing was contained in a statuette. Vladlen Tatarsky was a highly followed ultranationalist envoy and considered close to the head of Wagner. For Kiev “it is internal terrorism”. The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is calling for the release of the Wall Street Journal journalist, Evan Gershkovich, but the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov does not take long to respond: “We will try him”
Russia: woman arrested for Tatarsky murder
A 26-year-old woman, Daria Trepova, a resident of St. Petersburg, was allegedly arrested for the attack in which Russian ultranationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper, citing the Russian Interfax as the source. According to an initial reconstruction, the young woman is accused of having brought a box with a bust of Tatarsky to the cafe, inside which was packed with explosives
Kiev Army: We are still in control of Bakhmut
Ukraine’s military says it is still in control of the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmout, which Russian paramilitary group Wagner said it technically took by hoisting the Russian flag over the town hall
Prigozhin: “We have taken Bakhmut. The Russian flag flies above the town hall”
The battle for the capture of Bakhmut, according to the Wagner mercenary company, has officially ended. The announcement was made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who posted a video in which he said that the Russian flag was hoisted on the municipal administration building of the town of Donbass, the scene of furious fighting with the Ukrainians for months. “Technically, we control the city”, while the “enemy remained in the western quarters”. Prigozhin then dedicated this victory to the ultranationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, killed a few hours earlier in an attack in a St. Petersburg café
