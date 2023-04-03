Prigozhin: “We have taken Bakhmut. The Russian flag flies above the town hall”

The battle for the capture of Bakhmut, according to the Wagner mercenary company, has officially ended. The announcement was made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who posted a video in which he said that the Russian flag was hoisted on the municipal administration building of the town of Donbass, the scene of furious fighting with the Ukrainians for months. “Technically, we control the city”, while the “enemy remained in the western quarters”. Prigozhin then dedicated this victory to the ultranationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, killed a few hours earlier in an attack in a St. Petersburg café