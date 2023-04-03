Report, the agreement between Vespa’s son and Cuffaro’s wife appears

Tick an interception phone call relating to an alleged contact between Bruno’s son Vespa, Federico and Toto’s wife Cuffaro which would be part of an investigation of the Search and that the transmission Report of Rai Tre is ready to broadcast this evening. “When it comes out of the interview she calls me, – reports the Fatto Quotidiano – we’ll see you and I’ll let in somehow, I put them in my notebook, I find a way, e I’ll give them to you…”. To speak, in this interception revealed by Report is Federico Vespason of Bruno e director of the prison newspaper Behind the gate, made in the prison of Rebibbia from the Ideas Group. His interlocutor is Giacoma Chiarelliwife of Totò Cuffaro, who according to Report – on the basis of an investigation by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has ended up archived – would find it difficult to let some sheets in prison intended for Husband: “There are several…”. It is in this context that Vespa junior would offer to help her: “I put them in… there is always a way. I have article 17, therefore they don’t make a lot of fuss for me if I come in with a notebook”.

The interception – continues the Fact – dates back to when Cuffaro he was serving at Rebibbia una condemnation a five years per aiding and abetting to the mafia. The former president of the Region Sicily he was editor of the magazine directed by Vespa, which denied the fact to the journalist Giorgio Mottola: “I’m not even under investigationI’ve never brought any pizzino, it’s one invention absolute”. According to the investigation by the Rome prosecutor’s office, which ended in acquittals e prescriptionson the occasion of a football match promoted by Gruppo Idee (which has never been investigated), Cuffaro would have invited some of his close collaboratorsLike this “we can talk“. Circumstance that Cuffaro Today denies.

