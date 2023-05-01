War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Explosions in the night in Kiev

A train derails in the Bryansk region of Russia due to the explosion of a bomb on the tracks. “There are no victims,” ​​said the governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz. The explosion in Bryansk is the second of the day in Russian territory: the authorities had previously announced that an electricity transmission pylon was blown up in the Leningrad region. Ukrainian media also reported explosions in Kiev and a nationwide air raid alert over Russian bombing of several locations, including the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrii Yermakquoted by The Kyiv independent he urged the population not to ignore the alarm sirens. The military command of the capital has invited citizens to remain in shelters. The alarm went off at 3.40 in Kiev, but the police chief of Mykolaiv had already reported earlier that Russian forces were preparing to strike all over Ukraine with a hundred missiles. The military then declared that the anti-aircraft guns shot down 15 of the 18 missiles fired on Kiev.

