War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Explosions in the night in Kiev

A train derails in the Bryansk region of Russia due to the explosion of a bomb on the tracks. “There are no victims,” said the governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz. The explosion in Bryansk is the second of the day in Russian territory: the authorities had previously announced that an electricity transmission pylon was blown up in the Leningrad region. Ukrainian media also reported explosions in Kiev and a nationwide air raid alert over Russian bombing of several locations, including the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrii Yermakquoted by The Kyiv independent he urged the population not to ignore the alarm sirens. The military command of the capital has invited citizens to remain in shelters. The alarm went off at 3.40 in Kiev, but the police chief of Mykolaiv had already reported earlier that Russian forces were preparing to strike all over Ukraine with a hundred missiles. The military then declared that the anti-aircraft guns shot down 15 of the 18 missiles fired on Kiev.
Five children injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk
There are 5 children injured in the Russian attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the youngest is 8 years old. That’s what she said Sergiy Lysakhead of Dnipropetrovsk Ova, quoted by Rbc-Ukraine. At the moment there are a total of 34 wounded. The Russian shelling has hit the Pavlograd district. Lysak added that most of the victims had bruises, fractures, cuts and lacerations, bruises and poisoning from combustion products.
A train derailed in the Bryansk region of Russia after a bomb exploded on the tracks, the governor of the region said Alexander Bogomazquoted by Ria Novosti. “An unidentified explosive device exploded in the Unechsky district on the Bryansk-Unecha line, as a result of which a freight train derailed.
Moscow hits Ukrainian weapons site in the east to curb Kiev. The Guardian: “Russia tries to slow down the counter-offensive”
The Russian attack overnight on a Ukrainian ammunition warehouse in Pavlograd, in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, could be an attempt by Moscow’s army to slow down Kiev’s preparations for its announced counter-offensive, writes the Guardian. The size of the fire in Pavlograd suggests Russia may have hit a major arms depot and comes after the Ukrainian attack on an oil depot in Sevastopol, Crimea, unilaterally annexed by the Federation in 2014. Pavlograd has been hit twice overnight. Among the buildings damaged or destroyed, an industrial area, 19 condominiums and 25 homes.
On the night of May 1, the Russian army bombed Pavlograd, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, where according to the governor Nikolai Lukashuk 25 people were injured, including some children. Other places in the region have been affected, there are fires, damage to residential buildings, an industrial site, schools. Russian troops also launched 54 attacks on the northeastern district of Sumy. “The invaders attacked with strategic aircraft: 9 Tu-95s from the Murmansk region of Russia and 2 Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea,” said Ukrainian army commander Valery Zaluzhny
Explosions are reported in Kiev, Ukrainian media report. The head of the presidential office Andrii Yermak said that anti-aircraft defense is at work. The military administration of the Ukrainian capital has urged residents to stay in shelters. The air raid warning went off in the city around 3:40 and is still active.
In Kiev in the night a general attack against dozens of missiles. Several Russian strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons have taken to the air, and there are American planes patrolling along the border in Romania. First explosions around Kiev and in Kharkiv. A few hours earlier, an attack on the Pavlohrad railway junction, a gigantic explosion which according to Russian sources was due to the destruction of the S 300 missile and ammunition systems, while according to other sources to the destruction of a chemical factory with old depots of war material of Soviet era.
(by the correspondent Paolo Brera)
The air raid warning was issued in the early hours of today in most of Ukraine, including in Kiev. The local media reported it. Russian forces shelled the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia oblast last night.
Ukraine: explosion in Palvograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region
An explosion was recorded in the evening in the city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region. He brings it back Rbc-Ukraine. An anti-aircraft alert was in effect in the area at the time of the explosion. Local authorities have urged residents to stay in shelters pending official information.