If you are a fan of Harry Potter and you are in and around Milan, here is an appointment that will surely interest you: Warner Bros. Italia has announced thelaunch event Of Hogwarts Legacywhich will be held on February 9 from 5pm at the GameStop store in via Torino, 49 in Milan.

The event will be reserved for the participants Hogwarts themed activities and gadgetsso it’s definitely worth popping in if you’re in the area!