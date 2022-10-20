Home World Washington, enters the congress area with two pistols and a rifle: arrested. Library evacuated
Washington, enters the congress area with two pistols and a rifle: arrested. Library evacuated

Washington, enters the congress area with two pistols and a rifle: arrested. Library evacuated

An 80-year-old man was arrested in the Congressional area in Washington where he entered with a van and armed with two pistols and a rifle. His name is Tony Payne, he hails from Tunnel Hill in Georgia, and he arrived in the capital along with two other people.

(ansa)

The policemen noticed his white van parked in a forbidden place. The man said the goal was to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.

(ansa)

Immediately after the arrest, the evacuation of the Library of Congress was ordered. An investigation is ongoing. Payne is currently under arrest, while the two people who were with him, a man and a woman, are free.

