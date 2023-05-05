Home » Water Festival 2023, Davide Alpino is the protagonist in the sup beach race in Mondello
World

Water Festival 2023, Davide Alpino is the protagonist in the sup beach race in Mondello

by admin
Water Festival 2023, Davide Alpino is the protagonist in the sup beach race in Mondello

by blogsicilia.it – ​​3 hours ago

The 2023 Water Festival is coming to life, which animates the seaside village of Mondello in Palermo over the weekend. The first day of the event was held at the Navel of the World, which includes various and spectacular aquatic disciplines such as efoil, wakeboarding and the sup competition of the Italian championship. The event began around…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Water Festival 2023, Davide Alpino is the protagonist in the sup beach race in Mondello appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Chinese military exercise around Taiwan: 47 planes cross the border line

You may also like

Arrested for causing panic on social networks |...

Goca Tržan about the breakup of the band...

“Using resources more effectively” – VIDEO

Conversation between Guardiola and Fernandinho | Sports

Confession of the emergency doctor who was the...

For WHO, the coronavirus pandemic is no longer...

passengers smash windows and flee for a smoke...

The head of the Wagner group against the...

Formula 1, GP Miami: live free practice in...

The 13-year-old mass murderer who killed his companions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy