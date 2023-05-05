by blogsicilia.it – ​​3 hours ago

The 2023 Water Festival is coming to life, which animates the seaside village of Mondello in Palermo over the weekend. The first day of the event was held at the Navel of the World, which includes various and spectacular aquatic disciplines such as efoil, wakeboarding and the sup competition of the Italian championship. The event began around…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Water Festival 2023, Davide Alpino is the protagonist in the sup beach race in Mondello appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».