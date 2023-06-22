Water polluted by chemicals, in the US the multinational 3M will pay 12.5 billion dollars

US multinational 3M has announced it will pay up to $12.5 billion to settle several claims by US public water systems that have accused the company of contaminating their supplies. Under the proposed settlement, which must be approved in a federal court, 3M would pay to remediate public water systems that have tested positive for so-called “forever chemicals,” polyfluoroalkyl compounds (PFASs), according to a 3M securities filing.

Polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as Pfas, are believed to cause cancer and other health problems and take a very long time to break down. Since the 1940s they have been used in a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, such as non-stick frying pans, carpeting, waterproof clothing, food packaging, cosmetics and cleaning supplies.

3M has been the subject of PFAS lawsuits in Europe. In 2022, the company agreed to a €571 million deal with the Belgian region of Flanders for Pfas chemical discharges around its Zwijndrecht plant near the Belgian city of Antwerp. Also in Lombardy and Veneto Greenpeace announce the presence of these pollutants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

