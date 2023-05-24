We invite you to listen to the complete Loma Baja album

Today we invite you to listen to the complete album of Vacation Bajaa formation in which musicians seasoned in bands such as Adrift, G.A.S. Drummers, On Oedipus and others. The disc is titled “Vertical Pools”to officially publish this friday may 26.

“Vertical Pools” will officially see the light this friday may 26, but today we give you the opportunity to listen to it in full thanks to Spinda Records, the record label that will publish it. Other labels such as Lay Bare Recordings, Clostridium Records and Echodelick Records participate in its international edition.

In the formation of Loma Baja we will find Pacomoto (GAS Drummers), Jorge García (Adrift, El Páramo, Gentemayor), Víctor Teixeira (Giganto, Another Kind Of Death) y Raúl Lorenzo (I am Oedipus)who started working together in 2020 with the sole intention of letting go and experimenting by composing together in spontaneous sessions.

The result is an album that creeps between genres and worlds, combining reminiscences from artists like “Beak, Portishead, Orange Pazuzu, Fugazi, True Widow o Liars“. It was recorded in the summer of 2022 at Metropol Studios by Rafa Camisón, with a mix by Camisón at Estudio 79. The mastering is the work of Víctor García (Ultramarinos Costa Brava).