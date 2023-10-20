“We need large-scale expulsions”

On the topic of migrants, Olaf Scholz argues that we must “carry out large-scale expulsions of those who do not have the right to remain in Germany” and “this also requires a certain harshness”.

In an interview with Der Spiegel, the German chancellor explains: “We must have the strength to say that unfortunately they cannot stay here, because too many people are arriving.” At the same time, we must allow the immigration “of workers we need” and welcome “those who ask for asylum, for example because they are politically persecuted”, and those who flee “from war or death”.

Share this: Facebook

X

