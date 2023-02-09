Home World We premiere “Enemy”, a clip from the indie rock supergroup Amigas Íntimas
We premiere “Enemy”, a clip from the indie rock supergroup Amigas Íntimas

close friends Today they present with us the video clip of their song “Enemy”, a piece that is part of the group’s first EP for the label Hotel Records.

And for what reasons do we talk about an indie rock supergroup? Well, simply because the trio is made up of members of Biznaga (Alvaro Garcia), Texxcoco (Adriana Moscoso) y Shark (Supercarmen)three of the bands that are bringing high doses of electricity and punk attitude to the Madrid scene.

Oh, and now you’ll also have the opportunity to see them presenting songs like “Enemy” or “Dead Summer” in concert. The official presentation will be Saturday February 18 at the CSA La Brecha de Vallecas. They will also be part of the program of the cycle spring in the city which will be organized by Primavera Sound in its Madrid edition.

The video clip has been directed by Carmen Moragowith art direction by Irene Saenzmakeup and hairdressing Marina Alarcia and credit design Karen Else. For its part, “Enemy” was recorded with Raul Lorezohas the mixture of Borja Perez and the mastering of Grocery Costa Brava.

