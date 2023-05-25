After three singles and an Italian version, Olympiad presents us with the fourth preview of their new album and the first song in Basque that they compose, “Noiz”, a true hymn to love that maintains the sound and spirit of their productions. On this occasion, they flirt with Basque rock and the most up-to-date sounds of post-punk but with bright melodies and high-quality pop with incisive guitars.
Behind this new song is producer Yon Vidaur, who has worked with the band at Muir Studios. More than five years have passed since the project began Olympiad from the hand of Lur Usabiaga and Iñaki Estevez, and just one since it will debut with an eponymous EP that we highlight as one of the featured demos in 2018 in Zarata, our edition of Euskadi, Navarre and La Rioja. A year later I arrive the EP “Confetti and Dynamite”and his third album will arrive in autumn, first in long format.
The video clip has been written and directed by Lur Usabiaga, with assembly and editing by Estudios Lezoti.