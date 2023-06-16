We premiere the video clip for “El Pantano” by MoonShakers

A month ago the new album by MoonShakers. As we pointed out in the interview that we published on the occasion of its release (read here), their new EP represents “a reshaping, or renovation, of their sound, moving from the usual fertile ground of impetuous and raw rock and roll to more ambient gestures. and suggestive. New horizons for a formation that offers us with this work the initial chapter of a project that will be completed with two others”. “Monstrencas vol. 1” It was recorded at El Submarino Records, Mastered at Ultramarinos studios, and produced by Ekaitz at his La Motta studios.
“El Pantano”, the song that opens the album, is a dark and disturbing but at the same time danceable song, which plunges into the dark waters of series B. The person in charge of bringing this imaginary world to the screen has been Beatriz Sanchezcontributing psychedelic touches and reminiscences of the most Warholian New York.
Yesterday the video clip was presented at the Builder Boutique Hotel among a few friends and today we present it to you exclusively on the networks…