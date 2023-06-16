We premiere the video clip for “El Pantano” by MoonShakers

A month ago the new album by MoonShakers. As we pointed out in the interview that we published on the occasion of its release (read here), their new EP represents “a reshaping, or renovation, of their sound, moving from the usual fertile ground of impetuous and raw rock and roll to more ambient gestures. and suggestive. New horizons for a formation that offers us with this work the initial chapter of a project that will be completed with two others”. “Monstrencas vol. 1” It was recorded at El Submarino Records, Mastered at Ultramarinos studios, and produced by Ekaitz at his La Motta studios.