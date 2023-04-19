We release the album of reworks and remixes of Eneritz Furyak’s “Emadan”

A couple of years ago we launched “from oak”the last album of Eneritz Furyak, composed and recorded entirely by the artist herself from her home studio (mix shared with Mono Irazi and mastering by Mono Irazi). A job that came five years after she started her solo project and a decade after taking her first musical steps with her first band, Kasernarat. Eneritz took a step forward with respect to her previous works (the eponymous LP from 2017 and the single “The White Horse / The Mask” of 2018), showing a stylistic turn in which references close to industrial electronics or R&B converge with the slowcore or post folk trace shown previously. When talking to us about his creative process, new names like FKA Twins, James Blake or Serpentwithfeet come up, as well as other more “classic” ones like Xabier Lete, PJ Harvey, CocoRosie, Tricky or Low.

now introduces us “give me”an EP that includes four remixes (signed by Hans Kruger, /Göo!, Antuxuna y Mono Irazi) of the song that gives the album its name, in addition to the original theme and “Ihia”, I anticipate that we released last winter with a video clip. “Ihia” is a version of one of their own songs: “Junco”, released on the previous LP, sung in Spanish and now covered in Basque and in a banda format. An exception for the occasion, since Eneritz always tours accompanied merely by his guitar and her synths.

