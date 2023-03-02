Home World “We want to win everything, we will give our lives for the Scudetto and the Champions League! Convinced we are the strongest”
World

“We want to win everything, we will give our lives for the Scudetto and the Champions League! Convinced we are the strongest”

by admin
“We want to win everything, we will give our lives for the Scudetto and the Champions League! Convinced we are the strongest”
Osimhen

Interview Osimhen, the Nigerian center forward from Napoli had his say on the Azzurri season between the goal of the Scudetto and the Champions League

Naples football newsVictor Osimhen is dragging the Napoli with a goal towards the Scudetto. The top scorer proves he has no limits and pushes to raise the bar ever higher.

Osimhen interview

The same Osimhen spoke to the microphones of Corriere della Seraunveiling its goals for the coming months:

“We are in March and there is still time ahead. But, yes, I want it all, we want it all. We are giving our lives to achieve this success. We deserve it, we are sacrificing everything to achieve it. We are almost there, but woe to get distracted right now. Our mentality is always the same, in Italy and in Europe: impose ourselves and win».

On the team: “We take care of each other, at all times. Each gives the other charge, and if someone is in difficulty we are ready to lend him a hand. There is solidarity, difficult to explain to those who don’t experience it. Everyone’s conviction serves the community. And when you believe it you feel strong, when you are strong you win. Then there is the coach who represents the brain of the team. Does he know what I think about? If I had to be a coach one day, I’d like to be like him.”

Osimhen

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to always be updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

See also  New study reviews first Covid case: she was a Wuhan market seller. "Evidence of animal origin of the virus"

You may also like

Migrants, Germany wants to discourage NGO rescues at...

Tuna for health and longer life | Magazine

Arcore (Monza), stabs her 76-year-old husband over a...

New York City Agrees to Compensate Hundreds of...

【Forbidden news】Sunna space exercise, the largest joint military...

We invite you to see the new video...

Ukraine, in the Donbass hospital a few kilometers...

Nikola Morača criminal report of PU Banjaluka |...

Discovering the new public Wi-Fi in Lecce

“Palermo, the «x» factor makes itself felt. There...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy