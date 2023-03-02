Osimhen

Naples football news – Victor Osimhen is dragging the Napoli with a goal towards the Scudetto. The top scorer proves he has no limits and pushes to raise the bar ever higher.

Osimhen interview

The same Osimhen spoke to the microphones of Corriere della Seraunveiling its goals for the coming months:

“We are in March and there is still time ahead. But, yes, I want it all, we want it all. We are giving our lives to achieve this success. We deserve it, we are sacrificing everything to achieve it. We are almost there, but woe to get distracted right now. Our mentality is always the same, in Italy and in Europe: impose ourselves and win». On the team: “We take care of each other, at all times. Each gives the other charge, and if someone is in difficulty we are ready to lend him a hand. There is solidarity, difficult to explain to those who don’t experience it. Everyone’s conviction serves the community. And when you believe it you feel strong, when you are strong you win. Then there is the coach who represents the brain of the team. Does he know what I think about? If I had to be a coach one day, I’d like to be like him.”