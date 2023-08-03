Home » Weather alert from North to South, Cyclone Circe brings 3 days of autumn
World

Weather alert from North to South, Cyclone Circe brings 3 days of autumn

by admin
Weather alert from North to South, Cyclone Circe brings 3 days of autumn

by gds.it – ​​23 minutes ago

First in the North thunderstorms, hailstorms, strong gusts of wind, especially in Lombardy, and storm surges along the coasts. Then the rains will also extend to the central regions, in particular on the Adriatic and above all on the Marches. While in the South there are still a few hours of sun and heat, so much so that in Puglia there could even be peaks of 37…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Weather alert from North to South, Cyclone Circe brings 3 days of autumn appeared 23 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Putin has long declared his plan: Ettore Maggi's pamphlet reveals the script

You may also like

Why the Israeli judicial protest movement is bound...

121 artists will be present at the 35th...

Tarek William Saab Refutes Claims of Activists’ Union...

Trump in Washington court, against him 4 counts...

The Mystery of the Plane Hijacker Who Got...

Isis confirms leader’s death and appoints successor

ROAD SAFETY Consolidated partnership between Autostrade and the...

Syria, Isis confirms the death of the leader...

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for last July’s attacks...

Juan Manuel Almeida N33: From Hacker to Betrayer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy