Weather forecast 18 April 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 10°C, and maximum from 12°C to 16°C.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain in Serbia. There will also be brief sunny intervals. The wind is weak with variable direction, mostly east and southeast in the north, and northeast in the south. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 10°C, and maximum from 12°C to 16°C. In the evening, rain is possible in places. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 12°C.

Variable in Belgrade cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be brief sunny intervals. Wind weak easterly or changeable. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum around 15°C. Occasional rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C. Mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain in Nis. There will also be brief sunny intervals. Wind weak northeast or north. Blood pressure slightly below normal. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum around 13°C. Mostly dry in the evening.

Mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain in the Užice region. There will also be brief sunny intervals. Wind weak northeast or changeable. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 8°C, and maximum from 13°C to 15°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with occasional rain and a maximum of around 8°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain in Novi Sad. There will also be brief sunny intervals. Wind weak easterly or changeable. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum up to 15°C. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 11°C. In Subotica, changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be brief sunny intervals. Wind weak easterly or changeable. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum around 14°C. Occasional rain in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 10°C.

The weather for the next days

On Wednesday, changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain and possible short-term local showers. There will also be sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 10°C, and maximum from 12°C to 17°C. Mostly dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 12°C. From Thursday until the end of the week, the weather will be changeable with alternating sunny and cloudy periods and with occasional rain and possible local showers.

