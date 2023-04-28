Weather forecast 28 April 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Minimum temperature from -1°C in Požega to 6°C in Beograd, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 21°C as expected in Negotin.

Cold morning in Serbia, in some places with light frost on the ground. Mostly sunny during the day and a little warmer than Thursday. In the afternoon there will be some clouds in the northwest. Wind weak northeast, east and southeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from -1°C in Požega to 6°C in Belgrade, and the maximum from 18°C ​​to 21°C as expected in Negotin. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 7°C to 12°C.

In Belgrade, the morning is cold, and during the day mostly sunny and a little warmer than on Thursday. Wind weak southeast or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 6°C, maximum around 19°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C. In Niš, the morning was cold, but during the day it was sunny and warmer than on Thursday. Wind weak northeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 2°C, maximum up to 20°C.

In the Užice region, the morning is cold, in some places with light frost on the ground. Mostly sunny during the day and a little warmer than Thursday. Wind weak northeast or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 2°C, and maximum from 19°C to 20°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and up to 15°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Cold in the morning in Novi Sad, and mostly sunny and warmer during the day than on Thursday. There will be some clouds in the afternoon. Wind weak from the east and south-east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 3°C, maximum up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 10°C. In Subotica, the morning is cold, and during the day mostly sunny and warmer than on Thursday. There will be some clouds in the afternoon. Wind weak southeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 4°C, maximum around 19°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 9°C.

The weather for the next days

On Saturday, passing clouds in the morning and afternoon may cause short-term rain in some places. During the day, sunny periods and local development of clouds with the rare occurrence of short-term local showers. Wind weak southeast, south and southwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 10°C, and maximum from 19°C to 22°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 12°C. On Sunday, sunny periods with a further increase in temperature. It will be a little more unstable with the development of clouds during the day and a possible rare occurrence of short-term rain or with some local showers. At the beginning of next week, warm and unstable with possible short-term local showers. Daily temperature slightly above 20°C.

