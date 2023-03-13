It will be mostly sunny and significantly warmer in BiH today, with an air temperature of 13 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Cloudiness is expected to increase in the afternoon from the west, the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

The wind will be weak to moderately variable, turning southerly, locally strong south-westerly.

In the Republika Srpska and FBiH, it was slightly to moderately cloudy and sunny this morning, according to data from the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute.

SITUATION ON THE ROADS

Traffic on most roads in the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina /FBiH/ takes place on dry pavements, and due to the low morning temperature it is possible to encounter ice, especially in higher areas and over mountain passes, announced the Auto-moto Association of the Republic of Srpska.

Landslides are possible on the sections in the cuts, and drivers are advised to drive with maximum caution.

Due to damage to the bridge over the Bukovica River in the town of Gornji Podgradci and damage to the bridge over the Jablanica River in the town of Sovjak on local roads, traffic was stopped and diverted to alternative road routes.

Due to the risk of landslides, traffic is prohibited on the Stari Ugljevik-Glavičice section, so passenger vehicles are diverted via the local road Modran-Ugljevik Selo, and freight vehicles via the main road Suvo Polje-Donja Trnova-Glavičice-Mezgraja.

Due to the activated landslide, traffic is moving slowly on the highway Gradiška-Kozarska Dubica, at the entrance to Orahova and on the road Foča-Goražde, in the town of Filipovići, on the road Ukrina-Gornja Vijaka, on the road Brod na Drina-GP Hum/Šćepan Polje.

Work is underway in the Čemerno tunnel on the Brod na Drina 2-Vrba road and in the Sijeračke stijene tunnel on the Dobro Polje-Miljevina road.

The works are carried out on the roads Brčko-Bijeljina and Vršani-Rača near Velin Selo, Srbac-Gornja Vijaka 1, Prijedor-Kozarac, Gradiška-Nova Topola-Klašnice, Klašnice 1-Nova Topola, Gradiška-Nova Topola and Čatrnja-Gradiška, from the loop Johovac to Vukosavlja, from the Rudanka bridge to the Putnikovo brdo tunnel 2.

Oversized transport moves on the road Stanić Rijeka-Border crossing Brod and Brčko-Lepnica/Lončari, and drivers should drive more carefully and follow the instructions of authorized persons from the escort.

On the Kralja Aleksandra bridge in the municipality of Rudo, on the Brodar-Rudo road, traffic is prohibited for motor vehicles with a total weight of more than 10 tons, while the speed limit for passenger vehicles is 20 kilometers per hour.

Traffic is prohibited for goods vehicles whose total weight exceeds 12.5 tons on the Polje-Podnovlje road, for goods vehicles with a total weight exceeding 30 tons on the Klašnice 2-Šargovac road in Trn, for all vehicles whose total weight exceeds 16 tons on the road Boat on the Drina-Šćepan Polje.

On most of the roads in FBiH, the traffic takes place on dry or partly wet pavement, and due to the low morning temperature, there is ice on the pavement in places in the higher mountain areas. Fog reduces visibility on the Gradačac-Ormanica and Gračanica-Tuzla-Kalesija roads.

Due to rehabilitation works on the main road Jablanica-Mostar /in Donja Jablanica/, the traffic takes place alternately, in one lane /with a length of 150 meters/.

There are no longer detentions at border crossings in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

