Weather forecast April 30, 2023 | Info

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 5°C to 10°C, and the maximum from 20°C to 22°C.

Serbia: Sunny periods with a further slight rise in temperature. It will be a little more unstable with the development of clouds during the day and the possible appearance of short-term rain or with some local showers. Wind weak from the north or changeable. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 10°C, and maximum from 20°C to 22°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 15°C.

White City: A little warmer with daytime cloud development and less chance of a surprise short-term rain. Wind weak southeast and south. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum up to 22°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 15°C.

Niš: A little warmer with daytime cloud development and less chance of a surprise short-term rain. Wind weak from the east and south. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 7°C, maximum up to 22°C.

Užice region: Sunny periods with a further slight rise in temperature. It will be a little more unstable with the development of clouds during the day and a possible rare occurrence of short-term rain or with some local showers. Wind weak from the north or changeable. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 8°C, and maximum from 20°C to 22°C. Partly cloudy in Zlatibor and Tara, and short-term rain or local showers are possible with temperatures up to 15°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Sunny periods with a further slight rise in temperature. It will be a little more unstable with the development of clouds during the day and a possible rare occurrence of short-term rain or with some local showers. Wind weak from the north or changeable. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 9°C, and maximum from 20°C to 22°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 11°C to 14°C.

Novi Sad: A little warmer with daytime cloud development and possible short-term rain. Wind weak from the north. Minimum temperature 9°C, maximum 21°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C.

Subotica: A little warmer with daytime cloud development and possible short-term rain. Wind weak from the north. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum 21°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C.

The weather for the next days: On the first of May, on Monday, a little warmer with sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day with the rare appearance of short-term rain in the east and south of Serbia. Dry in most areas. Wind weak northeast and east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 10°C, and maximum from 20°C to 24°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 11°C to 16°C.

On the second day of May, on Tuesday, moderately warm with sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day. Daily temperature slightly above 20°C with less chance of short-term local showers in the afternoon, primarily in central and southern Serbia. Still dry in most areas. In the middle of next week, similar weather, pleasant with sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day.

