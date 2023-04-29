Home » How will Denver and Jokić react to this text? They have already written off the Nuggets and the Serb – they are eliminated in the semi-finals! | Sport
World

How will Denver and Jokić react to this text? They have already written off the Nuggets and the Serb – they are eliminated in the semi-finals! | Sport

by admin
How will Denver and Jokić react to this text? They have already written off the Nuggets and the Serb – they are eliminated in the semi-finals! | Sport

ESPN reporters predict that Nikola Jokic and Denver will lose to Phoenix in the semifinals of the Western Conference of the NBA League.

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokic and Denver will lose to Phoenix in the semifinals of the Western Conference. This is how the journalists of the “ESPN” portal, who presented their predictions about the upcoming series between the Nuggets and the Sans, predict. In the vote that was published on their official website, 12 of them voted for the team led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and only four were on the side of Michael Malone’s lineup.

Among the journalists who voted for the Serbian center team were: Bobby Marks, Ramona Shelburne, Om Jangmisuk and Jerry Bembry, they all expect that the last, seventh game, will solve the question of passing and that Denver will pass with a score of 4-3. When it comes to the journalists who voted for the Suns, they were mostly predicted to win the series in six matches.

Denver fans saw it as well, and they got even tougher after such forecasts. “I’m surprised that four of them chose the Nuggets. It will be a very nice feeling when we get this series“, wrote Mark, one of the fans of the team led by Jokić. It is likely that this will be one more motive for Malone and his chosen ones. The first match is played on the night between Saturday and Sunday (2.30 Serbian time), and if it really will play the “master”, the seventh duel is scheduled for May 14, the date is still unknown. The first two duels are played in Denver, the next two in Phoenix, and then the households change alternately if the series is extended. The team that first wins four games.

See also  Africa: together against deforestation

(WORLD)

You may also like

Rome-Milan report cards: Theo disappoints, Leao lights up,...

Tragedy in Sicily, he sets fire to brushwood...

Details of the attack on the ambulance in...

Maja Marinković on cooking | Entertainment

Palermo, at Villa Filippina May 1st between disco...

Texas, “stop making noise”. And the neighbor kills...

With the approval of Chairman Xi and the...

The attackers of the ambulance team were detained...

Lithuanian president: “We need a road map for...

What material is an F1 car made of?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy