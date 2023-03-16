In the Republic of Srpska, mostly sunny and warm weather is expected for the weekend with a maximum daily air temperature of up to 20 degrees Celsius, according to the data of the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.

Source: Envato

On Friday, it will be mostly clear and sunny with changeable clouds and getting warmer. The morning air temperature will be from minus one to three, in the higher regions from minus six, and the highest daily temperature from seven to 14, in the higher regions around three degrees Celsius.

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Saturday, March 18, when the morning air temperature will be from minus one to three degrees, in the higher regions from minus five, and the highest daily temperature from seven to 15, in the higher regions from five degrees Celsius.

It will be even hotter on Sunday, March 19, when the morning air temperature will be from 1 to 6, in higher areas above zero, and the highest daily temperature will be from 9 to 18, locally up to 20, in higher areas of five degrees Celsius.

Cloudiness is expected to increase in the evening from the northwest, so on Monday, March 20, it will be moderately to mostly cloudy, with rain in places, while the daytime temperature will drop.

The morning air temperature will be from one to six, and the highest daily temperature will be from nine to 14, in the higher regions of five degrees Celsius.