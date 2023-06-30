Weather forecast for the next few days, worsening weather is coming for the weekend | Info

After a short-term stabilization and real summer weather, Serbia is expecting a new worsening of the weather for the weekend. Today’s drop in air pressure is an introduction to a new weather change that awaits us during the weekend.

It will still be sunny on Saturday morning, and already during the morning in the northwest and southwest, in the middle of the day and in the central regions, and in the afternoon and evening in the rest of the region it is expected to be cloudy with rain and local showers with thunder, meteorologist Đorđe Đurić announces.

Thunderstorms with hail, gale-force winds and heavy showers are also expected in some places. In those areas, over 30 mm of rain per square meter could fall in a very short time interval. However, the danger of floods and torrents is not expected, but caution is necessary only with certain very small torrential streams in the hilly and mountainous part of Serbia and in areas where the drainage and sewerage systems will not be able to accept a large amount of stormwater in a short time interval.

Therefore, the north-western and south-western parts of Serbia will be hit by showers and thunderstorms first, then the central part, and towards the end of the day and in the evening, the southern and eastern parts. The first day of the weekend will be relatively hot, with temperatures up to 30°C.

In the night towards Sunday and on Sunday, a cold front is expected to enter Serbia, with the wind shifting to an intensified northwesterly, and slightly fresher air masses are expected to enter from the north, but no significant drop in air temperature is expected. In all regions, it will be moderately to mostly cloudy, occasionally with rain and local showers with thunder.

The maximum temperature will be from 25 to 30°C, in Belgrade up to 26°C. In the middle of the day in Vojvodina, and in the afternoon and evening in other parts of Serbia, it is expected to clear up. At the beginning of next week, real summer weather is expected again in Serbia, so Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and warm.

The maximum temperature will be from 28 to 32°C, in Belgrade up to 30-31°C. On Tuesday towards the end of the day and in the middle of the next week, local showers with thunder are expected with stronger development of cloudiness.

In the middle of next week, it will be a little cooler, but it is still expected to be warm. Therefore, the beginning of July will bring us a moderate summer weather, with a row of sun and a row of rain, and the temperatures will mostly be around the average values ​​for summer.

