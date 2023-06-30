The trendy nail shape looks so chic in summer 2023!

A new and fresh manicure can make us feel like we are floating on clouds. It doesn’t matter whether we visit the nail salon every 3 weeks or paint our fingernails ourselves – the nail designs in summer 2023 are fun and give our outfits the finishing touch. From bright bright colors to simple nude tones to eye-catching patterns – the selection of nail trends this year is really huge and they all make our hands shine. But in addition to the right nail polish color, the right nail shape is also very important for a well-groomed appearance. Stilletto and almond shaped nails not for you? Then Square Nails are exactly what you need! Who suits square nails? How do you achieve nail shape? You can discover all this and the most beautiful looks to imitate in our article!

Square Nails: This is what defines the nail shape

Stiletto, Almond, Coffin, Ballerina Nails, etc. – nail shapes are now a dime a dozen and with the huge selection it is easy to lose track. As the name suggests, with Square Nails the fingernails are not filed round but square. The nail shape is the absolute opposite of pointed stiletto nails and square fingernails look much more feminine and elegant.

File square nails: This is how you succeed in creating the trendy nail shape

Do you love painting your fingernails yourself and fancy a change? Great, because we’re about to explain step-by-step how to file square nails. Square nails may take some practice and a steady hand, but we’re sure you can do it!

First prepare the fingernails and remove the cuticles. To get the square nail shape, file the center of the nail and the sides straight. Make absolutely sure that the length of the finger is just as wide as the nail bed. For the most beautiful and clean result possible, only file in one direction at a time. And here’s our little trick for the perfect square nails – lay your fingers flat on the table and use the edge of the table as a guide.

Who suits square nails?

We have already explained how to file square nails. But now you might be wondering who can wear square nails? The answer to that is quite simple – absolutely everyone! The trend nail shape goes particularly well with a wide and short nail board and the fingernails appear even overall. Slightly longer fingernails, on the other hand, make the fingers look longer and slimmer. Whether you keep the corners pointed or slightly rounded is purely a matter of taste.

Square Nails: These nail designs are trending in summer 2023

Square nails score with their simple elegance and the trendy nail shape always ensures a neat, clean look. So that your fingernails come into their own, we have put together some of the most beautiful nail designs that you should remember for your next manicure.

French Nails

Nail trends come and go, but there are some classics that will probably never go out of style. Simple, classy and super elegant – French nails are one of those nail designs that look really gorgeous with any length and nail shape.

Square Nails mit Glitzer

Looking for 2023 wedding nail ideas? Or do you just like glitter? Then this will definitely become your new favorite look for the summer! The glitter nail polish brings the square nail shape perfectly into focus and the manicure looks chic and eye-catching at the same time.

Metallic Nails

Although metallic nails are not a new fad, they are still one of the most beautiful nail trends in summer 2023. Especially in typical summer colors such as blue, pink or yellow, metallic nails look great and are a pretty eye-catcher.

Short square nails

In contrast to other nail shapes, square nails look even better on short fingernails. The trendy nail shape leaves enough room for creativity so that you can experiment with a wide variety of nail designs.

Colored french nails

Do you find the classic French manicure somehow boring? This summer we are bold enough to use color and wear colored French nails! Luminous colors such as yellow, neon pink, orange and co. give the classic a modern touch and make you want summer and sun.

Red nails

The epitome of femininity and passion, red nails look gorgeous any time of the year. The bright color is a great eye-catcher and with Square Nails results in a nail design that immediately catches the eye.

barbie nails

Hands up if you wanted to be a Barbie too when you were a little girl! Well, we may not be able to make that dream come true, but how about Barbie Nails? The luminous manicure in pink is THE nail trend in summer 2023 and literally makes our hands shine.

Colorblock-Look

This summer we don’t have to choose just one nail polish color anymore! The nail trends 2023 invite us to experiment and square nails with a color block look have already taken our hearts by storm. Which color combination you choose is entirely up to you – absolutely anything you like is allowed!

