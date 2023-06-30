Home » Facebook blocks a video of Vasco Rossi for copyright…
Il Blasco is capable of anything, even self-infringement of the copyright on his music. Or more simply it is Meta that gives the numbers. In any case, what happened is tragicomic: Facebook has blocked a video of Vasco Rossi for copyright infringementsince there was an edited song in the clip in question. There is a but: the song in question is by Vasco himself.

The video is an excerpt from a TG2 service with some of the images from the last concerts in the stadiums of the cantaurocker from Zocca. The offending song is the spectacular one Say it to the moondirectly from that album masterpiece called Liberi Liberi dated 1989.

In short, tell mom. Tell the lawyer. And Tell the Moon.

Vasco Rossi’s reaction: “Facebook is out of his mind” (but no different from them)

Blasco himself reported the bizarre event, who wrote on social media (via Ansa): “They blocked my first video, the one from TG2. They blocked it because since there is a piece of the song Tell the moon they say I violated copyright, but the author is me”.

The artist then expressed his opinion on the matter, touching it not quite very softly towards Mark Zuckerberg’s platform:

“These multinationals, in addition to being outside the law, are also out of their minds”

Meanwhile Vasco, in addition to the social quarrels and the summer tour in the stadiums, is enjoying the wait for the release of the Il Survivorthe new Netflix docuseries about his career.

