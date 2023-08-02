Weather forecast for the weekend | Info

On the night of Saturday and during Saturday (August 5), we are expecting a marked change in the weather with precipitation in the entire country, it was announced on the Facebook page of BHMeteo.

Source: Mondo – Dušan Volaš

Local and storm accompanied by more heavy precipitation, thunder, increased wind and ice.

Along with the precipitation, there will also be a noticeable cooling, and for the weekend we can expect temperatures below the average for this period of the year.

“Until then, we have a mostly sunny and hot day tomorrow. It will be hot on Friday as well, but with gradually more cloudiness from the afternoon hours. Pre-frontal instability is possible in the form of local storms before the main frontal precipitation that arrives on Saturday night from the west.” , they stated.

