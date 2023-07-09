Weather forecast July 9, 2023 | Info

In Serbia on Sunday, the weather will be pleasant and warm, with minimum temperatures from 11°C to 18°C, and maximum up to 31°C.

In Serbia on Sunday morning pleasantly fresh, and during the day sunny and warmer than Saturday, around 30°C in most areas. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 11°C to 18°C, and maximum from 31°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h from 20°C to 25°C.

In Belgrade Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer than Saturday. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is 31°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 25°C.

In Niš on sunday mostly sunny with few clouds and warmer than on saturday. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 30°C.

In the Užice region on sunday morning fresh, and during the day sunny and warmer than on saturday. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 15°C, and maximum from 29°C to 31°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and around 24°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In Vojvodina on sunday morning pleasantly fresh, and during the day sunny and a little warmer than on saturday. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 16°C, and maximum from 30°C to 32°C. Clear in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 21°C to 23°C.

In Novi Sad on sunday mostly sunny and a little warmer than on saturday. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is 31°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 23°C.

In Subotica on sunday mostly sunny and a little warmer than on saturday. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is 31°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 23°C.

The weather for the next days

Mostly sunny on Monday and even warmer than Sunday, above 30°C in all areas. Wind weak west and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 20°C, and maximum from 30°C to 34°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 22°C to 27°C. Throughout the next week, mostly sunny and increasingly hot with temperatures above 35°C from Wednesday.

