Weather forecast June 3, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 22°C to 25°C.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

In Serbia changeable and unstable weather with sunny periods and daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters are also possible. There is a significantly lower chance of rain in Vojvodina, where there will be more sunny hours. Wind weak to moderate from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 22°C to 25°C. In the evening, rain is possible in the central, southern and eastern regions. Temperature at 10 pm from 15°C to 18°C.

Unstable in Belgrade with sunny periods and daily cloud development with short-term local showersa. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 25°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C. Changeable cloudy and unstable weather in Niš with occasional rain and local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 23°C. Rain is also possible in the evening.

In the Užice region, changeable and unstable weather with sunny periods and daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters are also possible. The wind is weak with variable direction. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 15°C, and maximum from 22°C to 24°C. Partly cloudy with rain and brief showers on Zlatibor and Tara. Temperature around 17°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In Novi Sad, sunny periods with daily cloud development with less chance of short-term rain or local showers with thunder. Wind weak to moderate from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum around 24°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C. Subotica: On Saturday, longer sunny periods with daily development. Moderate northerly wind. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, maximum up to 24°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 16°C.

The weather for the next days

On Sunday, sunny periods with daily cloud development with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. There is a greater chance of showers in western, central and southern Serbia, and there will be more sunny hours in the north. Wind weak to moderate from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 15°C, and maximum from 23°C to 27°C. In the evening, short-term rain is possible in some places in the west and north. Temperature at 10 pm from 15°C to 19°C. On Monday, warmer and sultry with longer sunny periods in the first part of the day, and in the afternoon unstable with the development of clouds with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder, first in the west and south of Serbia. Rain and showers are possible in the evening and overnight on Tuesday. From Tuesday until the end of next week, changeable and unstable weather will continue with alternating sunny and cloudy periods and short-term rain and local showers.

(WORLD)