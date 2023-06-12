Weather forecast Monday June 12, 2023 | Weather forecast

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 12°C to 16°C, and the maximum from 19°C to 23°C.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: On Monday, fresher with occasional rain and showers in the central and southern regions, and dry in the north. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 19°C to 23°C. In the evening, the rain moves to the east and south and stops.

White City: On Monday, fresher and changeable cloudy with some short-term rain. Wind weak from the north. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum around 21°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Monday, fresher with rain and showers. Wind weak northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum up to 20°C. In the evening the rain stops.

Užice region: On Monday, fresher with rain and showers. Wind weak from the north. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 14°C to 15°C, and maximum from 19°C to 21°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, fresher with rain and showers and up to 16°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Monday, cooler than average and partly cloudy with sunny intervals. It is possible for a short-term stay in the south of Vojvodina. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 20°C to 23°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Monday, cooler than average and partly cloudy with sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, maximum around 22°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Monday, cooler than average and partly cloudy with sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, maximum around 22°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

Tuesday mostly dry in the north, and local showers are possible in the afternoon in other areas. The temperature is below average for this time of year. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 14°C, and maximum from 22°C to 24°C. Dry in the evening. From Wednesday gradually warmer, but changeable and unstable weather with alternating sunny and cloudy periods and occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder.

