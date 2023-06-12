Police receive up to 9,000 false emergency calls

Responsibility and respect is being requested by the National Police from the Vallenato citizens, due to the alarming number of inofficious calls that affect the operation of the institution in the territory, and therefore, the attention to true emergencies.

This was announced by Colonel Luis León, commander of the Police in Cesar, who reiterated that with false calls, false complaints are also incurred. “We have to be receiving an average of 12,000 calls at the communications center, on line 123, which is supposed to deal with all kinds of calamities, of which an average of 8,000 to 9,000 are false, a worrying situation in the one that is required of the responsibility of the citizenship”.

He reiterated the call to the community to carry out an act of social responsibility because this causes wear and tear on the authorities, just as it happens in the Police, it also happens in the Fire Department, in the Civil Defense and relief organizations that are part of risk control and eventualities, calamities and other situations. “We are concerned because in the desire to deal with these cases or events, we have to focus our efforts and wear and tear is generated, and the day that it is really required in an emergency situation, it could not be dealt with in a timely manner and therefore we must be responsible and respectful”, affirmed the colonel.

Related