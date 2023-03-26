Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 2°C to 10°C, and the maximum from 18°C ​​in the north to 21°C in the south of Serbia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Longer sunny periods and pleasantly warm during the day with light to moderate southerly and southeasterly winds in the afternoon. Cloudy with rain at the end of the day and in the night towards Monday in the north and west of Serbia. Pressure falling and below normal in the afternoon. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 10°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​in the north to 21°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, clouds in the west and north will bring rain in the night towards Monday. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 14°C.

White City: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm during the day with light to moderate southerly and southeasterly winds in the afternoon. Pressure falling and below normal in the afternoon. Minimum morning temperature 7°C, maximum up to 20°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 14°C.

Niš: Sunny and pleasantly warm during the day. Wind weak east and northeast. Declining pressure. The minimum temperature is around 8°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 21°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Longer sunny periods and pleasantly warm during the day. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure falling and below normal in the afternoon. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 6°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 20°C. In the evening, clouds will bring rain in the night towards Monday. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and maximum around 14°C at 1000m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Longer sunny periods and pleasantly warm during the day with light to moderate southerly and southeasterly winds in the afternoon. Pressure falling and below normal in the afternoon. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 6°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​in the north to 20°C in the south and west of Vojvodina. In the evening, clouds will bring rain in the night towards Monday. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 13°C.

Novi Sad: Dry with longer sunny periods. Wind in the afternoon weak to moderate from the south and southeast. Pressure falling and below normal at the end of the day. Morning temperature 4°C, maximum up to 19°C. Overcast in the evening brings rain later at night. Temperature at 10 pm 12°C.

Subotica: Dry with longer sunny periods. Wind in the afternoon weak to moderate from the south and southeast. Pressure falling and below normal at the end of the day. Morning temperature 5°C, maximum up to 18°C. Overcast in the evening brings rain later at night. Temperature at 10 pm 11°C.

The weather for the next days: On Monday, cloudiness with rain and stronger cooling with a drop in temperature during the day in all regions. In the evening and during the night towards Tuesday, the snowfall limit drops to around 800 meters above sea level. Moderate southeast wind in the morning, and northwesterly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, maximum from 10°C in the north of Vojvodina to 18°C ​​in the south of Serbia, and minimum temperature at the end of the day from 2°C to 8°C. In the evening, the weather will clear in the north of Vojvodina, and in other regions it will rain, on the mountains above 800 m above sea level there will be snow. Temperature at 10 pm from 3°C to 8°C.

On Tuesday, it will be cold in all regions, but with gradual clearing. The temperature will rise from Wednesday.

