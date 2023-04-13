Warmer weather is expected throughout Serbia, with temperatures above 20 degrees.

On Thursday, sunny and significantly warmer, in all regions around or slightly above 20°C during the afternoon, meteorologists say in their forecasts. At the end of the day, moderate cloud cover comes to the north and west of Serbia. The wind is weak to moderate from the south and southeast, increasing at the end of the day in southern Banat. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 8°C, and maximum from 20°C to 24°C. In the evening dry and

relatively warm.

Sunny and significantly warmer in Belgrade. At the end of the day, moderate cloud cover comes from the west. Moderate southeasterly wind. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 8°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 22°C. Dry in the evening. In Niš, it is also sunny and warmer with a weak easterly wind. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 2°C, and the maximum temperature is 22°C.

In the Užice area, around or slightly above 20°C in the afternoon. At the end of the day, moderate cloud cover comes from the west. The wind is weak from the south, increasing in the mountains. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 4°C, and maximum from 20°C to 22°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and significantly warmer, up to 17°C at 1000

In Vojvodina, it will be sunny and significantly warmer, in all regions around or slightly above 20°C in the afternoon. At the end of the day, moderate cloud cover comes from the northwest. The wind is weak to moderate from the south and southeast, increasing at the end of the day in southern Banat. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 6°C, and maximum from 20°C to 22°C. In the evening dry and

relatively warm. Similarly in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

On Friday, clouds with rain and local showers will pass over Serbia from the southwest to the northeast. The rainy episode will last for several hours, after which there may be short-term clearing with sunny intervals. Cloud development in the afternoon may cause local showers. In the north and west of Serbia, significantly fresher than on Thursday. Wind in the morning moderate southeast and south, and in the afternoon southwest and west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 14°C in the northwest to 20°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, rain is possible in some places in the west and north.

On Saturday and Sunday, changeable cloudy weather with alternating rainy and sunny intervals with possible local showers. At the beginning of next week, changeable and unstable weather continues with occasional rain and cooler than average.

