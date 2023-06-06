Weather forecast Tuesday June 6, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 12°C to 18°C, and the maximum from 23°C in the north to 27°C in the south of Serbia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Changeable cloudy and unstable weather with few sunny intervals with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters with hail are also possible. The wind is weak from the east and south-east, moderate in the maritime and Danube regions, occasionally stronger in the southern Banat. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 18°C, and maximum from 23°C in the north to 27°C in the south of Serbia. Rain is possible in some places in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 19°C.

White City: Changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional short rain. Moderate southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 17°C, maximum around 24°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 19°C.

Niš: Changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional short rain. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, maximum up to 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Changeable cloudy and unstable weather with few sunny intervals with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters with hail are also possible. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 24°C to 25°C. Partly cloudy and occasional rain on Zlatibor and Tara. Temperature up to 20°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Changeable cloudy and unstable weather with few sunny intervals with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Local disasters with hail are also possible. The wind is weak to moderate from the east and south-east, occasionally increasing in southern Banat. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 14°C to 18°C, and maximum from 23°C to 25°C. Rain is possible in some places in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 17°C to 19°C.

Novi Sad: Changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional short rain. Moderate southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum around 24°C. Shorter rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C.

Subotica: Changeable cloudy and unstable weather with occasional short rain. Moderate southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum around 24°C. Shorter rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C.

The weather for the next days: On Wednesday, changeable and unstable weather with sunny periods and the development of clouds with occasional rain and short-term local showers with thunder. Stronger downpours and local disasters with hail are possible in the southwest and south of Serbia. The wind is weak from the east and south-east, moderate in the maritime and Danube regions. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 13°C to 17°C, and maximum from 23°C to 26°C. Rain is possible in some places in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 19°C.

Until the end of the week, changeable and unstable weather will continue with alternating sunny and cloudy periods and short-term rain and local showers.

