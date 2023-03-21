Sunny weather in most parts of Serbia, while rain will occur in the south of the country.

In Vojvodina dry with clearing and sunny periods. In other parts of Serbia, meteorologists predict cloudy weather with occasional rain. More precipitation will be in the south of Serbia, from 10 to 15 lit/m2. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C in the south to 19°C in the north. In the evening, it rains in the south and southeast, and stops in other regions.

Cloudy in the morning and before noon possible a few drops of rain in Belgrade. However, during most of the day, it will be dry, followed by a partial clearing in the afternoon. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature around 10°C, and maximum 17°C. Dry in the evening.

Cloudy in Niš and a little fresher with occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature around 8°C, and maximum up to 16°C. In the evening light rain that stops. Occasionally with rain in the Užice region and a little fresher than on Monday. Wind weak north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, cooler and cloudy with rain and up to 8°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In Vojvodina, dry with clearing in the morning in the north, and then in other regions during the day with sunny periods. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 9°C, and maximum from

17°C in the south to 19°C in the north of Vojvodina, where there will be more sunny hours. Clear in the evening, the same in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

On Wednesday, dry with sunny periods with low to moderate cloudiness, weak north and northwest wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 9°C, and maximum from 16°C to 20°C. Dry in the evening.

Sunny and significantly warmer on Thursday and Friday, above 20°C in all regions. On Saturday, it will be cloudy with possible short-term rain in some places and a few degrees lower temperature than on Friday. Warm on Sunday, but cloudy with rain at the end of the day, and cooler with rain on Monday.

