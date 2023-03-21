news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AMSTERDAM, MARCH 20 – PSV Eindhoven has banned the 20-year-old fan from its stadium for the next 40 years who, during the return match of the Europa League play-offs against Sevilla, invaded the pitch and hit him in the face the goalkeeper of the Andalusian team, Marko Dmitrovic. Who then, in turn, landed the boy and handed him over to the stewards.



Criminal justice has now sentenced him to three months in prison and a ban on approaching the PSV stadium area for the next two years, while the club has decided to ban him from the facility for 40 years, and will also ask him for damages.



It also turned out that this fan had already been hit by Daspo, imposed on him by the Dutch Football Association until 2026.



At the match against Sevilla he had managed to enter with a ticket bought by a friend of his, and with this he had managed to escape the checks. (HANDLE).

