Today in Serbia, the morning temperature will be from 4°C to 10°C, maximum from 8°C in the north of Serbia to 14°C in Negotin and everywhere else in the afternoon.

Serbia: Cooling with rain, and on the mountains with snow. The snowfall limit drops below 1000 m above sea level in the afternoon and evening. A moderate to stronger north and northwest wind will start blowing, while in the south of Serbia, a weak southerly will blow in the first part of the day. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 4°C to 10°C, maximum from 8°C in the north of Serbia to 14°C in Negotin and everywhere falling in the afternoon. The minimum temperature will be between 1°C and 5°C at the end of the day. Rain and sleet in the evening, and on Thursday night there may be snow in the lower regions of western and central Serbia. Temperature at 10 pm from 1°C to 5°C.

White City: Overcast and cool with rain. During the day, the temperature will drop, so the maximum will be early in the morning, and the minimum temperature will be at the end of the day. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow. Blood pressure below normal. The morning temperature is around 9°C, which will be the maximum daily temperature, and the minimum temperature at the end of the day will be 2°C around midnight.. Rain and sleet in the evening.

Niš: Cloudy with rain and cooling in the afternoon. The wind is southerly in the morning, and moderate northwesterly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature 5°C, and maximum 12°C and falling in the afternoon. Rain in the evening.

Užice region: Cooling with rain, and on the mountains with snow. The snowfall limit drops below 1000 m above sea level in the afternoon and evening, so even in the lower regions there can be sleet and snow at the end of the day. Wind turning to a moderate northerly. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 4°C to 7°C, maximum from 8°C to 9°C, and the minimum at the end of the day from 0°C to 2°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, cooling with rain that turns to snow in the afternoon with a drop in daytime temperature to 0°C at 1000 m above sea level in the afternoon.

Vojvodina: Cooling with rain, and in the afternoon and at the end of the day on the top of Fruška Gora with snow, and sleet in the lower areas. Wind moderate to strong northwest and north. Blood pressure below normal. The morning temperature is from 7°C to 10°C, which is the daily maximum, and the minimum at the end of the day is from 0°C to 3°C.. In the evening, rain and sleet that stop in the west and north of Vojvodina with clearing. Temperature at 10 pm from 1°C to 3°C.

Novi Sad: Overcast and cool with rain. During the day, the temperature will drop, so the maximum will be early in the morning, and the minimum temperature will be at the end of the day. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow. Blood pressure below normal. The morning temperature is around 8°C, which will be the maximum daily temperature, and the minimum temperature at the end of the day will be around 2°C.. Rain and sleet in the evening.

Subotica: Overcast and cool with rain. During the day, the temperature will drop, so the maximum will be early in the morning, and the minimum temperature will be at the end of the day. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature around 8°C, which will be the daily maximum, and the minimum at the end of the day around 1°C. In the evening, the precipitation stops.

The weather for the next days: On Thursday, cold with sunny periods in the north and west of Serbia, and in central and southern Serbia with sleet and snow in the morning and before noon. Wind moderate to strong northwest and north. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from -1°C to 2°C, and maximum from 4°C in the south to 10°C in the north of Serbia and in Negotin. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from -1°C to 5°C.

Light frost on Friday morning, and during the day sunny periods and a little warmer. Mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with a further increase in temperature that will reach 20°C on Sunday in many areas.

