Home Sports Basketball Bundesliga: Alba Berlin wins catch-up game at Central German BC
Sports

Basketball Bundesliga: Alba Berlin wins catch-up game at Central German BC

by admin
Basketball Bundesliga: Alba Berlin wins catch-up game at Central German BC

Status: 03/14/2023 9:33 p.m

Alba Berlin celebrated an important away win in the basketball Bundesliga. The Berliners won the catch-up game at the Mitteldeutsche BC in Weißenfels with 87:77 (36:37).

This brought Alba closer to table leaders Telekom Baskets Bonn. The best Berlin throwers were Maodo Lo with 25 and Yanni Wetzell with 17 points.

  • Live ticker to read
    arrow right

  • 18th matchday
    arrow right

Coach Israel Gonzalez was without the injured duo of Yovel Zoosman (shoulder) and Johannes Thiemann (knee). In addition, center Ben Lammers got a break. In the sixth game in 13 days, Alba found it difficult to get into the game. The Berliners were quickly behind 6:11 because the offensive was particularly problematic.

Alba’s mistakes remain without consequences

Alba played too statically against Weißenfelser who acted very physically, allowed themselves to lose a few balls and, above all, did not hit the long-range shots. The hosts were more effective at first and that’s why the Berliners were usually just behind in the first half. The error rate of the guests was too high throughout the game.

After the change of sides, Alba came out of the cabin with much more intensity. Especially on the defensive, the Berliners now allowed less and were able to break away with a 15:2 run. But again and again negligence crept into the game of the guests. At the end of the third quarter the lead was almost lost (59:57). In the last section, Alba was able to pull away again. The MBC never gave up, but the guests saved the victory to the finish.

See also  ​3 rounds of fierce battle defeated Antonson Anthony into the semifinals-Sports | Badminton

You may also like

Far-reaching consequences: DFB vote for fencers from Russia...

City, Guardiola to Sky: ‘Haaland has an amazing...

Shen Zijie scored 9+8 and dunked Li Muhao...

Frankfurt fan exclusion in Naples: lawyer sees violation...

Champions: Zhang, I’d like the derby with Milan...

Hertha BSC: 100 fresh millions and the end...

Indian Wells: Britain’s Cameron Norrie beats Andrey Rublev...

In the 13th Dragon Star Tournament, Xu Jiayang...

World Cup 2026, teams, matches, groups, where to...

3rd league: Meppen loses in Middendorp’s home debut...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy