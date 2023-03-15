Status: 03/14/2023 9:33 p.m

Alba Berlin celebrated an important away win in the basketball Bundesliga. The Berliners won the catch-up game at the Mitteldeutsche BC in Weißenfels with 87:77 (36:37).

This brought Alba closer to table leaders Telekom Baskets Bonn. The best Berlin throwers were Maodo Lo with 25 and Yanni Wetzell with 17 points.

Live ticker to read

arrow right

18th matchday

arrow right

Coach Israel Gonzalez was without the injured duo of Yovel Zoosman (shoulder) and Johannes Thiemann (knee). In addition, center Ben Lammers got a break. In the sixth game in 13 days, Alba found it difficult to get into the game. The Berliners were quickly behind 6:11 because the offensive was particularly problematic.

Alba’s mistakes remain without consequences

Alba played too statically against Weißenfelser who acted very physically, allowed themselves to lose a few balls and, above all, did not hit the long-range shots. The hosts were more effective at first and that’s why the Berliners were usually just behind in the first half. The error rate of the guests was too high throughout the game.

After the change of sides, Alba came out of the cabin with much more intensity. Especially on the defensive, the Berliners now allowed less and were able to break away with a 15:2 run. But again and again negligence crept into the game of the guests. At the end of the third quarter the lead was almost lost (59:57). In the last section, Alba was able to pull away again. The MBC never gave up, but the guests saved the victory to the finish.