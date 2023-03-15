The time of vaccine producers is over, because the willingness to vaccinate is declining worldwide. As a result, since the COVID 19 pandemic mode ended, the entire biotechnology sector has entered a strong corrective phase. It had to…

The time of vaccine producers is over, because the willingness to vaccinate is declining worldwide. As a result, since the COVID 19 pandemic mode ended, the entire biotechnology sector has entered a strong corrective phase. The industry leader BioNTech suffered a loss of more than 70% from the high. The significant increase in interest rates for long-term financing of their pipelines is making things even more difficult for companies. When refinancing costs increase, it often leads to lower valuations. However, some companies impress with their innovative strength and have recently been able to clearly outperform the market. We assess the chances of some well-known biotech protagonists! Read the article here

further

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

