Home Health Bread: nobody knows it, but this is the healthiest of all types
Health

Bread: nobody knows it, but this is the healthiest of all types

by admin
Bread: nobody knows it, but this is the healthiest of all types

When you go on a diet and decide to eat healthy, there are some spontaneous questions that we ask ourselves. For example, the most common is whether you have to eliminate bread and which is the healthiest to eat. Let’s find out together, so as to give the answer to this very frequent question.

First of all, we must point out that eating bread is not bad for your health, as many think. Bread contains 67% of carbohydrates if we talk about the white one and 50% for the wholemeal one, however it also contains many fibers, mineral salts, vitamins, folic acid, iron. Obviously, you have to consume the right amount without exaggerating, but it is possible in any case, not to eliminate it completely. Since eliminating it from the diet does not make you lose weight faster.

Bread: nobody knows it, but this is the healthiest of all types

Not all types of bread are the same, so it’s better to know the differences, so as to understand which one to eat. Wholemeal bread should be preferred, but also rye or spelled bread, since they are richer in fibers and vitamins especially of type B1, B2, PP and E.

We can certainly find them also in the white one, but they are less. Rye bread has 219 calorie per 100 g. It is certainly the least caloric one. It is made with flour pure rye, or by combining rye flour with soft wheat flour. It has a darker, browner color than the normal one.

See also  Developed for more than ten years and changed hands three times! Dead Island 2 announced for release next year

Whole wheat instead has 224 calories per 100 g. It is the most suitable if you are on a diet since it contains few calories but more fiber. Satisfies more and goes to stimulate thelazy intestine and therefore favors intestinal transit. Always check the labels as they sometimes add coloring to make it darker but this is not wholemeal bread.

You may also like

Digital public health service dialogue with Jens Spahn

Porto-Inter, Inzaghi: “Luck counts relatively, we deserved” –...

here are all the benefits and what happens...

Thrombosis when travelling: move even in confined spaces

Courier pulled by traffic police in Taranto, viral...

Zaia signs the ordinance against water waste

Here are the foods that improve mental health

Planting Ground Cover Under Hydrangeas – The best...

Klopp: “Obviously I’d like to be in Ancelotti’s...

Recipe “Vegetarian appetizer plate with sesame rings” |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy