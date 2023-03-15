When you go on a diet and decide to eat healthy, there are some spontaneous questions that we ask ourselves. For example, the most common is whether you have to eliminate bread and which is the healthiest to eat. Let’s find out together, so as to give the answer to this very frequent question.

First of all, we must point out that eating bread is not bad for your health, as many think. Bread contains 67% of carbohydrates if we talk about the white one and 50% for the wholemeal one, however it also contains many fibers, mineral salts, vitamins, folic acid, iron. Obviously, you have to consume the right amount without exaggerating, but it is possible in any case, not to eliminate it completely. Since eliminating it from the diet does not make you lose weight faster.

Bread: nobody knows it, but this is the healthiest of all types

Not all types of bread are the same, so it’s better to know the differences, so as to understand which one to eat. Wholemeal bread should be preferred, but also rye or spelled bread, since they are richer in fibers and vitamins especially of type B1, B2, PP and E.



We can certainly find them also in the white one, but they are less. Rye bread has 219 calorie per 100 g. It is certainly the least caloric one. It is made with flour pure rye, or by combining rye flour with soft wheat flour. It has a darker, browner color than the normal one.

Whole wheat instead has 224 calories per 100 g. It is the most suitable if you are on a diet since it contains few calories but more fiber. Satisfies more and goes to stimulate thelazy intestine and therefore favors intestinal transit. Always check the labels as they sometimes add coloring to make it darker but this is not wholemeal bread.