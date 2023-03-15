MSI released the first QD-OLED display “MEG 342C QD-OLED”. The 1800R curvature is matched with a QD-OLED panel with a resolution of UWQHD (3440 x 1440), which matches most games with a 1800R curvature. The color has been pre-calibrated at the factory to ensure that it meets the market standard value Delta E ≤2.

When quantum dot technology is combined with OLED, the new QD-OLED panel technology not only complies with the highest color standard of MSI’s exclusive QD Premium Color, but also achieves an ultra-high color gamut covering 99.3% DCI-P3, 97.8% Adobe RGB and 139.1% sRGB to satisfy different gamers At the same time, it also supports MSI True Color technology and exclusive Premium Color mode, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, providing excellent color performance. The RGB LED lighting effect on the lower front of the monitor can be adjusted by players through MSI Mystic Light to show their own style. The newly added “Glow Sync” function allows the screen to automatically determine the current display screen, and the color of the light bar at the bottom of the front of the monitor is synchronized with the screen to create a sense of extension.

MSI’s famous Console Mode mode has also been fully upgraded to match the update of the latest next-generation home game consoles. “MEG 342C QD-OLED” supports the latest Console Mode + VRR function, full of HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, leading players to play on home game consoles Get the most out of your games without sacrificing image quality and suffering from screen tearing.

Use MSI’s exclusive “Gaming Intelligence APP” to set hotkeys, use keyboard/mouse to easily set up monitors, and easily switch configurations between different games. At the same time, MSI provides a practical tool “MSI OLED Care”. This user-friendly software provides a series of optimized settings for screen protection, which can significantly and effectively reduce the chance of damage to OLED panels under frequent use.