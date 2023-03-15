



Yue defeated Xu Jiayang in Group B

On March 14th, in the 13th Chinese Go Dragon Star Tournament, Group A and Group B of this tournament played two more games. In Group A, Chen Xian lost to Liao Yuanhe’s 8th dan in the morning, and Liao Yuanhe lost to Liao Yuanhe’s 8th dan in the afternoon. Dang Yifei, who won the right to challenge the Tianyuan competition, lost to Shiyue Jiudan in the afternoon after Xu Jiayang’s 9th dan defeated Jiang Weijie 9th dan in the morning to achieve two consecutive victories.





In the morning, Xu Jiayang defeated Jiang Weijie in Group B and achieved a second consecutive victory

Since the start of this tournament, there have been 12 players on the stage, but only Xu Jiayang has won consecutive victories and only two consecutive victories, which shows the fierce competition. At present, there is no winning streak in Group A. If Dang Yifei wants to ensure that he can advance to the semi-finals, he needs to win at least three more sets, that is, to achieve a four-game winning streak;





Chen Xian lost to Liao Yuanhe in Group A in the morning

The rules of this competition are: A and B groups of eleven people in each group, the bottom one in each group will challenge upwards step by step, the winner will advance to the next level, the winner with the most winners in each group and the last winner will each enter the half. finals. In the event of a tie for the most wins, the last player with the most wins will be taken. If the person with the most winners and the last winner is the same person, the winner with the most times will be taken. If one person wins all, they will directly enter the finals.





In the afternoon, Dang Yifei defeated Liao Yuanhe in Group A

This year’s Dragon Star Wars will have two matches in Group A on the 15thDang Yifei’s 9th dan will challenge Tuo Jiaxi’s 9th dan first, and the winner will continue to challenge Li Weiqing’s 9th dan in the afternoon, and Yicheng.com will continue to broadcast live chess records.





(Qujiang)

