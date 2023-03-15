The latest movie “Fast X” in the “Fast and Furious” series will be officially released in mid-May. Following the release of the first trailer last month, the official release of a new poster and the opening of North American audiences to buy pre-sale tickets. “Fast X” ushered in a new villain, Dante, played by Jason Momoa, who is the son of the Rio drug lord in “Fatal 5” in 2011. After being witnessed by his father’s death in 12 years, he carefully planned a revenge plan. Make Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) pay the ultimate price. Dante’s revenge plan will tear up Don’s family, some will go from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, some will go from Brazil to London, and some will go from Portugal to the Antarctic. They will gain new allies and old enemies will appear one by one, but when Don Boss discovers that his eight-year-old son is the real target of Dante’s revenge plan, everything will change from then on.

The rest of the cast, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Jiang Chenghao, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, will return. The lineup will be the largest since the series , and this is also the countdown to the final chapter.