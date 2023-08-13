Home » Weather, sun in Sicily and rising temperatures: the forecast for August 15th
Weather, sun in Sicily and rising temperatures: the forecast for August 15th

A warm and sunny mid-August awaits Sicily. To say it are the experts of 3B Meteo, who explain that the strengthening anticyclone over the Mediterranean will continue to bring stable weather and ample sunshine in the coming days over Campania, Calabria and Sicily, barring scattered clouds, locally more compact in the afternoon over the Apennines with the risk of some…

