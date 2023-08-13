Nissan Ariya, the electric crossover coupe

Nissan Ariya ushers in a totally new era for the brand, especially as regards zero-emission power.

The coupe crossover delivers excellent acceleration, driving fluidity and silence in the passenger compartment, so you can travel without stress. From this point of view, the autonomous driving functions and advanced connectivity systems stand out, including the personal voice assistant, for the possibility of covering 500 km without the need to stop to fill up on energy.

Born on the basis of the concept presented at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, it has two objectives, the reduction of pollutants and the number of fatal road accidents.

The exteriors are characterized by a non-angular line, the shield-shaped front part is elegant and modern, in particular it modifies the front grille and introduces a 3D model of the Japanese traction.

The LED headlights consist of four 20mm mini-projectors and combined with sequential turn signals. The rear lights, in the shape of a blade, have a dimming effect when the car is parked and red lighting when in use.

The 19-inch aluminum wheels five spokes give a sense of dynamism and sportiness. Eventually they are also available in 20 inches.

The main coloring, two-tone coppery, it wants to be a tribute to nature, precisely to the moments before dawn. There are four alternatives, all with a black roof.

The interiors guarantee maximum efficiency and comfort also in terms of space, recalling the lounge of a spaceship.

Thanks to the compactness of the engine, climate control has been placed under the bonnet, while the slim-profile Zero Gravity seats provide increased legroom and the ability to interact between the front and rear seats. The sound-absorbing materials used make the passenger compartment extremely quiet. Under the central part of the dashboard there is a glove compartment and a folding shelf. Interesting is the gearbox that fits in the palm of your hand.

Traction is integral and uses the e-4ORCE system developed by Nissan for independent wheel control. Thanks to it, the ride is smoother and more stable, while the power delivery and braking are more precise, so you can tackle all types of terrain in safety.

Five versions have been planned for the European market, all-wheel drive and two-wheel drive. The 63 kWh one is excellent for home-work transfers. The 87 kWh one is instead ideal for those who love to travel by car.

The battery pack is placed under the central part, in order to have a low center of gravity with weight distribution between the two axles as uniform as possible. There are three possible driving modes: standard, sport and ECO.

Tramite il Combined Chargin System charging is pretty quick. The less powerful version is equipped with a 7.4 kW charger, while a 22 kW charger is included for the other, which is also suitable for public columns. However, all variants can support recharge up to 130 kW.

On the technology front it stands out the ProPilot advanced assistance system, which allows, among other things, to adjust the speed according to the set limit. It is also possible to interact remotely with the vehicle to check the battery status.

The doors open automatically via smart key. The instrument cluster is 12.3 inches, connected to a screen of the same size. Among the goodies the possibility of having firmware updates over the air, through the Remote Software Upgrade.

We got to try the 87 kW two-wheel drive Ariya. From Milan we went to Forte dei Marmi and the declared range actually corresponds to the truth, having managed to cover 250 km without having to make a pit stop, arriving with 45% range Consumption is stable on the highway.

